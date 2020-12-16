Wednesday, December 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
News

Pakistan reported over 10,000 human trafficking complaints this year: FIA

Highest number of cases from Punjab

Posted: Dec 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan reported over 10,000 human trafficking complaints this year: FIA

Photo: File

Over 10,000 complaints of human trafficking and smuggling were reported across Pakistan this year, a report by the Federal Investigation Agency’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit revealed.

According to the agency, the highest number of cases were reported from Punjab. The province’s zone one recorded 6,420 complaints while 1,690 cases were reported in zone two.

In 2018, the FIA bifurcated the province into two zones to improve its working and facilitate complaints.

The report stated that human trafficking webs in the country usually target young men and women by promising to send them abroad for relatively less money. They are usually sent to Europe or the Middle East.

Of the total complaints this year, the FIA took action in 2,922 cases. Of these, 1,501 were from Islamabad, 505 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 571 from Sindh.

“Most of the inquiries from Punjab’s zone two were completed but only 11% cases from zone one reached their climax,” the report revealed, adding that 72% inquiries from Sindh were solved followed by Islamabad and Quetta.

Earlier this year in June, the Trafficking in Persons Report by the US State Department downgraded Pakistan from Tier 2 to the Tier 2 watch list. The report pointed out that conviction rates in the country remain low compared to the magnitude of the problem.

