Pakistan rejects US designation on religious freedom

Pakistan rejected Wednesday the US State Department’s designation of it as a “country of particular concern” on religious freedom.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that the designation is arbitrary and selective.

The US, under its International Religious Freedom Act, put Pakistan, China, Myanmar, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on the list Monday for engaging in or tolerating systematic violations of religious freedom.

Pakistan in its statement said that the report’s credibility is doubtful as it did not include India on the list, “where the RSS-BJP regime and their leaders openly disregard religious freedom and discriminate against minority communities in an institutionalised manner”.

Pakistan was on the list last year as well.