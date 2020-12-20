Pakistan prisons have appalling human rights conditions, says ministry

Prisons in Pakistan are overpopulated and inmates don’t have access to basic human rights, a report by the human rights ministry said Sunday.

The overpopulation has contributed to mental health problems in the prisoners, it said.

There are around 77,000 inmates, 20,000 more than the prisons can hold. The ministry said that over 600 have mental health issues, including those who are suicidal and/or prone to self-harm.

There are 1,121 women prisoners, and 1,156 are minors. Five hundred of them are in prison for minor crimes.