Pakistan prison population increased in early months of pandemic: report

Pakistan’s prison population increased in the early months of the pandemic, according to a report on the country’s prisons.

Prisoners of the Pandemic – The Right to Health and COVID-19 in Pakistan’s detention facilities was released Monday by the Amnesty International and Justice Project Pakistan.

In April 2020, there were 41,223 prisoners in Punjab, 14,598 in Sindh, 10,794 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 1,820 in Balochistan. In September, the numbers increased to 45,123 in Punjab, 17,322 in Sindh, 11,891 in KP, and 2,076 in Balochistan.**

“Compounding the problem of overcrowding during the COVID-19 outbreak, a lockdown imposed from April to June 2020 – followed by court holidays – also forced courts to severely limit operations,” according to the report.

The limitation on operations was further exacerbated by the annual “summer vacations” for courts in Pakistan that started on June 22 and ended on September 5. This resulted in lengthier periods of pre-trial detention for a significant number of detainees.

As fewer bail hearings were taking place, the period between April to August 2020 actually saw a rise in overall prison populations from 73,242 to 79,603, representing an 8.7% increase.

Overcrowding heightens the risk of the spread of communicable diseases. In some prisons, between six to 15 prisoners may occupy a single prison cell built to hold a maximum of three prisoners.

Many people interviewed for the report “described having to sleep in shifts because there was not enough floor space for all of them to lie down at the same time.”

In Mandi Bahauddin, a former death row prisoner at the district jail recalled, “Our cell was five feet wide and eight feet long. There is also a shower. It is very hard to sleep since there were six other people. One’s foot would be touching someone’s head”.

The prison authorities confirmed that “the continued inflow of prisoners made it impossible to separate them, indicating that the duration of quarantine was based on capacity issues rather than guidelines prescribed by scientific evidence.” Prisons such as Karachi Central Prison and Lahore District Jail had to transfer inmates to other prisons to make room for isolation cells. Even as symptomatic prisoners were kept in isolation, it does not appear that they were allowed to leave quarantine for fresh air.

By the end of August 2020, at least 2,313 prisoners of a total population of 79,603 across the country had tested positive for COVID-19.

Overcrowding

According to the Federal Ombudsman, the national overcrowding rate in prisons is 134%, with significantly higher percentages depending on the prison. For example, as of June 2020, Malir District Prison is at 205% capacity, Sialkot District Jail is at almost 225%, Karachi Central Jail is at 147% and Mianwali Central Jail is at 176% capacity.

“Overcrowding in prisons is caused by a number of factors, including police arrest practices and the high proportion of people held in pre-trial detention, following the courts’ reluctance to grant bail and to order alternative non-custodial sentences. In fact, at least 53,385 out of a total of 79,603 prisoners (67%) are currently under trial across Pakistan’s prisons.”

The Pakistani authorities’ failure to reduce severe overcrowding in prisons during the first wave of COVID-19 has left tens of thousands of prisoners dangerously exposed as infections and fatalities once again rise across the country, said the report which is the outcome of research carried out between August to September.

The field research comprised 22 interviews with stakeholders in three provinces (Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) as well as on-site investigations in six prison facilities (Lahore District Jail, Peshawar Central Jail, Karachi Central Jail, Hyderabad Central Jail, Rawalpindi Central Jail, Sialkot District Jail).

“With infections and fatalities rising daily, overcrowding in Pakistan’s prisons is a ticking time bomb. The authorities must learn the lessons of the first wave and urgently ensure a significant reduction in the country’s prison population,” Rimmel Mohydin, the South Asia campaigner at Amnesty International, said in a statement.

Release of prisoners

When Pakistan started reporting COVID-19 cases in March, prison authorities took steps to help control the spread in prisons by reducing the inmate populations.

According to media reports, at least 20,000 prisoners across the province of Punjab were scheduled to be released, a number that would have seen the prison population in the province almost halved.

The Islamabad High Court ordered the release of pre-trial prisoners detained for non-prohibitory offences, and those whose bail was refused previously. The Sindh High Court approved the bail of 519 prisoners.

The Supreme Court intervened and suspended all bail orders on March 30. The prison authorities were directed to prepare lists of at-risk prisoners who could be eligible for release but this was ignored by prison authorities, with no follow-up measures taken so far.

The top court outlined specific categories of prisoners who would be eligible for bail on account of their age and sentences, but those prisoners were never released, said JPP Executive Director Sarah Belal.

In June, a 101-year-old prisoner who had a visual disability in Gujrat District Jail appealed for his release under Rule 146 of the Pakistan Prisons Rules. He later died on August 1. There were at least 136 positive cases of COVID-19 in that prison.

There are also at least 1,500 prisoners who are considered “older” across Pakistan. Amnesty International and JPP could not obtain information regarding the number of older prisoners released, if any.

Amnesty and JPP have called on the Pakistani authorities to urgently submit lists of prisoners at risk who can be eligible for early, temporary or conditional release; to immediately and unconditionally release all prisoners detained solely for the peaceful exercise of their human rights; and to follow through on any orders to implement early releases of women and children in prisons.

**The report quoted the numbers from the reports of the Federal Ombudsman submitted in the Supreme Court.