Pakistan coronavirus death toll reaches 9,000 after 105 new fatalities

Pakistan has so far reported 9,010 COVID-19 deaths after 105 patients died on Tuesday, according to the National Command Operation Centre. Seventy of these patients were on the ventilator.

Sindh reported the most deaths (58) followed by Punjab’s 30. Of the 38,028 people tested on Tuesday, 2,731 tested positive for the coronavirus.

The country is experiencing the second wave of the deadly virus. The government has ordered schools to shut down, and indoor dining at restaurants has been banned.

On the other hand, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has asked the federal government to apprise the provinces on vaccination programmes that will begin in Pakistan.

The provincial government needs the help of the Centre to successfully conduct the immunisation campaign, Dr Pechuho said in a letter.

She asked how many doses of the vaccine would be given to Sindh.