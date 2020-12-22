Tuesday, December 22, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PM reviews performance of ministries, UK flights banned

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PM reviews performance of ministries, UK flights banned

Gif: SAMAA Digital

Listen
Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Tuesday): Prime Minister Imran Khan will sign an agreement with 42 ministries which will allow the PM to scrutinise the ministries anytime he wants if they don't meet their goals.A Punjab Assembly session will take place at 2pm. PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz will participate too. NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has summoned a meeting of the bureau's executive board to review new references and ongoing investigations.The medical board that is overseeing PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail, will present a report regarding his health to the government. The board examined Shehbaz on Monday after he fell sick and complained of back pain.The JUI-F will meet to discuss its strategy against the PTI government and for its workers who are reportedly trying to split the party.ICYMI: Pakistan has banned flights from the UK until December 29 after a new strain of the coronavirus reportedly emerged there. Click here to read the full story.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Punjab Assembly

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Tuesday):

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will sign an agreement with 42 ministries which will allow the PM to scrutinise the ministries anytime he wants if they don’t meet their goals.
  • A Punjab Assembly session will take place at 2pm. PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz will participate too.
  • NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has summoned a meeting of the bureau’s executive board to review new references and ongoing investigations.
  • The medical board that is overseeing PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail, will present a report regarding his health to the government. The board examined Shehbaz on Monday after he fell sick and complained of back pain.
  • The JUI-F will meet to discuss its strategy against the PTI government and for its workers who are reportedly trying to split the party.
  • ICYMI: Pakistan has banned flights from the UK until December 29 after a new strain of the coronavirus reportedly emerged there. Click here to read the full story.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Prime Minister Imran Khan,Pakistan ministries brace for scrutiny, Punjab Assembly meets, shehbaz sharif sick, shehbaz sharif jail,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Senior journalist Tariq Mahmood dies in Islamabad
Senior journalist Tariq Mahmood dies in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.