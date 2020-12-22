Today’s outlook: PM reviews performance of ministries, UK flights banned

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Tuesday):
Prime Minister Imran Khan will sign an agreement with 42 ministries which will allow the PM to scrutinise the ministries anytime he wants if they don't meet their goals.A Punjab Assembly session will take place at 2pm. PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz will participate too. NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has summoned a meeting of the bureau's executive board to review new references and ongoing investigations.The medical board that is overseeing PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail, will present a report regarding his health to the government. The board examined Shehbaz on Monday after he fell sick and complained of back pain.The JUI-F will meet to discuss its strategy against the PTI government and for its workers who are reportedly trying to split the party.ICYMI: Pakistan has banned flights from the UK until December 29 after a new strain of the coronavirus reportedly emerged there. Click here to read the full story.
