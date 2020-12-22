Today’s outlook: PM reviews performance of ministries, UK flights banned

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Tuesday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan will sign an agreement with 42 ministries which will allow the PM to scrutinise the ministries anytime he wants if they don’t meet their goals.

A Punjab Assembly session will take place at 2pm. PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz will participate too.

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has summoned a meeting of the bureau’s executive board to review new references and ongoing investigations.

The medical board that is overseeing PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail, will present a report regarding his health to the government. The board examined Shehbaz on Monday after he fell sick and complained of back pain.

The JUI-F will meet to discuss its strategy against the PTI government and for its workers who are reportedly trying to split the party.

ICYMI: Pakistan has banned flights from the UK until December 29 after a new strain of the coronavirus reportedly emerged there. Click here to read the full story.