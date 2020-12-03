Six Lahore doctors declared responsible for girl’s death in 2009

The Pakistan Medical Commission has cancelled the licences of six Lahore-based doctors after declaring them responsible for the death of a three-year-old girl in 2009.

Eman Malik died during treatment at the Doctors Hospital and Medical Center in Lahore in 2009 and her family had blamed the doctors for her death.

On Monday, an 11-member PMC disciplinary committee declared the doctors and executive director responsible.

The doctors include Dr Sandeep Kumar, Dr Sabir, Dr Sanaullah, Dr Mubeen and Dr Inamullah.

In October 2019, President Dr Arif Alvi signed an ordinance that replaced the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council with the Pakistan Medical Commission as the country’s regulatory body for medical sector.

The PMC comprises the Medical and Dental Council, the National Medical and Dental Academic Board, and the National Medical Authority, which acts as the Secretariat of the Commission.