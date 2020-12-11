Friday, December 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Pakistan makes coronavirus test mandatory at Pak-Afghan border crossing points

Rule does not apply to children under 12

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan makes coronavirus test mandatory at Pak-Afghan border crossing points

Pak-Afghan border at Chaman. Photo: AFP

The COVID-19 test has been made mandatory for adult travellers coming into Pakistan through all crossing points at the Pak-Afghan border.

Pakistan announced the new rule on Friday, reported Radio Pakistan. The rule does not apply to children below the age of 12.

The precautionary measure has been taken due to increasing COVID-19 cases being reported during the country’s second wave, said the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul.

Pakistan recorded 3,047 new infections on Friday, taking the country’s tally to 432,327. Around 3,000 cases are being reported daily as the country grapples with the second wave of the virus. Deaths have also been rising, with 50 reported over 24 hours, taking the toll to 8,653.

The number of cases in Afghanistan has reached 48,116 and the death toll is 1,945 according to the Johns Hopkins tracker. Afghan is also dealing with a second virus wave, but it has been less severe than the one in Pakistan.

The Pak-Afghan border was closed at the beginning of the pandemic due to virus fears. Some crossing points were reopened in May and June to resume trade. Crossing points for pedestrians were reopened slowly between August and September.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Pak-Afghan border
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants 'Go Nawaz Go' at rally
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants ‘Go Nawaz Go’ at rally
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.