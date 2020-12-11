Pakistan makes coronavirus test mandatory at Pak-Afghan border crossing points

The COVID-19 test has been made mandatory for adult travellers coming into Pakistan through all crossing points at the Pak-Afghan border.

Pakistan announced the new rule on Friday, reported Radio Pakistan. The rule does not apply to children below the age of 12.

The precautionary measure has been taken due to increasing COVID-19 cases being reported during the country’s second wave, said the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul.

Pakistan recorded 3,047 new infections on Friday, taking the country’s tally to 432,327. Around 3,000 cases are being reported daily as the country grapples with the second wave of the virus. Deaths have also been rising, with 50 reported over 24 hours, taking the toll to 8,653.

The number of cases in Afghanistan has reached 48,116 and the death toll is 1,945 according to the Johns Hopkins tracker. Afghan is also dealing with a second virus wave, but it has been less severe than the one in Pakistan.

The Pak-Afghan border was closed at the beginning of the pandemic due to virus fears. Some crossing points were reopened in May and June to resume trade. Crossing points for pedestrians were reopened slowly between August and September.