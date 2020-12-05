Saturday, December 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Education

Pakistan launches first radio school and education portal

PM Khan says single curriculum to be introduced soon

SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 5, 2020
Photo: File

The government has launched the country’s first radio school and education portal for distance learning.

A joint venture of the government and Radio Pakistan, the radio school aims to educate over eight million children across the country.

It will run educational programmes for four hours every day in two slots. The morning slot is from 10am to 12pm.

The education portal is a digital platform where students will be able to take online classes. The initiatives were introduced to help students continue their education as schools remain closed during the pandemic.

Speaking at the launch of the programmes, Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the efforts of the Education Ministry and all those involved in the projects.

“The government will ensure hiring trained, well-qualified teachers to make the facility of distance learning effective,” he said, adding that a single national curriculum will soon be launched to ensure that the country is together as a nation.

“These divisions at the school level prevent citizens to unify as a nation,” the premier said, pointing out that the new curriculum will provide equal opportunities to everyone irrespective of their socio-economic classes.

PM Khan added that it was important to provide students skill-based education so it’s easier for them to gets jobs after graduating.

In April, the government had launched the TeleSchool Channel. The educational channel beams programmes at PTV from 8am to 5pm everyday and delivers content for grades 1 to 12.

