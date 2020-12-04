Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Environment

Pakistan’s groundwater decreasing because of overuse: report

Researchers suggest scrutnising installation of water pumps

Posted: Dec 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan's groundwater decreasing because of overuse: report

Photo: AFP

Groundwater, one of the best natural resources for irrigation and the food industry, is reducing sooner than expected in Pakistan because it is being overused, the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources said in a recent report.

The council has warned that the country may run out of groundwater in a few years if authorities don’t come up with a mechanism to stop people from installing as many water pumps as they want.

This results in an unequal distribution of water and people aren’t charged for using excessive water either. The report suggested that industrial units should be inspected and then allowed to divert specific amounts of water.

More than 60 million people in Pakistan are at high risk from arsenic found in the groundwater. According to a 2018 CGTN report, long-term exposure to this chemical can cause serious health conditions.

