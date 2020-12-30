Pakistan coronavirus deaths cross 10,000

Active cases stand at 37,080
Pakistan’s coronavirus fatalities stand at 10,047 after another 55 patients died on Tuesday.
According to the National Command and Operation Centre, the countrywide positivity rate of the virus lingers at 5.92% with most cases (8.4%) being confirmed in Sindh.
Over 2,155 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. The country has 37,080 active and a total of over 477,000 cases.
Medical experts have requested people to practice social distancing and avoid attending mass gatherings to curb the virus’ outbreak.
On December 28, authorities imposed a micro-lockdown in Karachi’s Orangi and Mominabad from December 29 to January 11 . The megapolis has reported the most cases in the second wave.
Similarly, the Punjab government has imposed a smart lockdown in 33 neighbourhoods of Lahore for two weeks after the areas were declared virus hotspots.