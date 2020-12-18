Friday, December 18, 2020  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan-born scientist Asifa Akhtar wins Germany’s prestigious Leibniz Prize

Recipients of award given €2.5 million

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Pakistan-born scientist Asifa Akhtar wins Germany’s prestigious Leibniz Prize

Photo: Twitter

Listen
Pakistan-born molecular biologist Asifa Akhtar has been selected as a recipient of Germany's most prestigious research funding award for her cell-biological work on the mechanisms of epigenetic gene regulation. The scientist is the first woman vice-president of the biology and medicine section at the country’s famous Max Planck Society. The news was announced by the organisation on social media. Very excited that two @maxplanckpress scientists are among the 2021 #LeibnizPreis recipients: our Vice President Asifa Akthar, MPI of Immunobiology & Epigenetics @AsifaAkhtar1 @mpi_ie & Volker Springel, MPI for Astrophysics. Congratulations!🥳😀https://t.co/DMlzwXASxf @dfg_public pic.twitter.com/6IPKy6gtqd— Max Planck Society (@maxplanckpress) December 10, 2020 "Very excited that two Max Planc Press scientists are among the 2021 Leibniz Preis recipients: our Vice President Asifa Akthar, MPI of Immunobiology & Epigenetics and Volker Springel, MPI for Astrophysics. Congratulations!" they posted. The Leibniz Prize, one of the most important awards in Germany, grants a maximum of €2.5 million per award to its winners. The Leibniz programme was established in 1985 with an aim to improve the working conditions of outstanding researchers and expand their research opportunities. Akhtar is among the 10 scientists who have been selected for the award. She was born in Karachi and won the Feldberg Prize in 2017 as well. The German Consulate General in Karachi congratulated the scientist on her achievement.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Asifa akhter germany

Pakistan-born molecular biologist Asifa Akhtar has been selected as a recipient of Germany’s most prestigious research funding award for her cell-biological work on the mechanisms of epigenetic gene regulation.

The scientist is the first woman vice-president of the biology and medicine section at the country’s famous Max Planck Society. The news was announced by the organisation on social media.

“Very excited that two Max Planc Press scientists are among the 2021 Leibniz Preis recipients: our Vice President Asifa Akthar, MPI of Immunobiology & Epigenetics and Volker Springel, MPI for Astrophysics. Congratulations!” they posted.

The Leibniz Prize, one of the most important awards in Germany, grants a maximum of €2.5 million per award to its winners.

The Leibniz programme was established in 1985 with an aim to improve the working conditions of outstanding researchers and expand their research opportunities.

Akhtar is among the 10 scientists who have been selected for the award. She was born in Karachi and won the Feldberg Prize in 2017 as well.

The German Consulate General in Karachi congratulated the scientist on her achievement.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Germany, Asifa Akhter, Germany Leibniz prize, Asifa akhter wins germany research award,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.