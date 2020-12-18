Pakistan-born scientist Asifa Akhtar wins Germany’s prestigious Leibniz Prize

Pakistan-born molecular biologist Asifa Akhtar has been selected as a recipient of Germany’s most prestigious research funding award for her cell-biological work on the mechanisms of epigenetic gene regulation.

The scientist is the first woman vice-president of the biology and medicine section at the country’s famous Max Planck Society. The news was announced by the organisation on social media.

Very excited that two @maxplanckpress scientists are among the 2021 #LeibnizPreis recipients: our Vice President Asifa Akthar, MPI of Immunobiology & Epigenetics @AsifaAkhtar1 @mpi_ie & Volker Springel, MPI for Astrophysics. Congratulations!🥳😀https://t.co/DMlzwXASxf @dfg_public pic.twitter.com/6IPKy6gtqd — Max Planck Society (@maxplanckpress) December 10, 2020

“Very excited that two Max Planc Press scientists are among the 2021 Leibniz Preis recipients: our Vice President Asifa Akthar, MPI of Immunobiology & Epigenetics and Volker Springel, MPI for Astrophysics. Congratulations!” they posted.

The Leibniz Prize, one of the most important awards in Germany, grants a maximum of €2.5 million per award to its winners.

The Leibniz programme was established in 1985 with an aim to improve the working conditions of outstanding researchers and expand their research opportunities.

Akhtar is among the 10 scientists who have been selected for the award. She was born in Karachi and won the Feldberg Prize in 2017 as well.

The German Consulate General in Karachi congratulated the scientist on her achievement.