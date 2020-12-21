Monday, December 21, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1442
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain

Ban is effective December 23 at 12:00am

Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan has banned flights from the United Kingdom until December 29 after a new strain of the coronavirus reportedly emerged in the UK, a notification said.

The restriction will be on all direct and indirect flights from the UK, effective December 23 at 12:00am, and will be applicable on all persons who are travelling from the UK and are in or have been in the UK for 10 days.

Transit passengers who do not leave airside in the UK from destinations other than the UK will be allowed to travel into Pakistan.

Pakistani passport holders who travelled to the UK on visitor or temporary visas will be allowed to return if:

  • They test negative for PCR test, performed within 72 hours prior to the flight
  • PCR test on arrival in Pakistan. Passengers will be required to stay at the airport or in a government facilty until the test is taken
  • Mandatory home quarantine for seven days

Pass Tack App is mandatory for all travellers arriving in Pakistan. Those who don’t have it will need to fill out the web form of the Pass Track App.

The government will review the situation on December 28.  

