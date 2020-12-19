Saturday, December 19, 2020  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1442
Pakistan authority to ensure country imports halal products

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
After remaining restricted to papers for four years, the Halal Food Authority has finally been established in Pakistan. According to director-general Akhtar Boghio, the authority will look over the ban on the supply of haram food items in Pakistan. "We will start the distribution of halal certificates within the upcoming six months," he told SAMAA TV. Boghio said that edibles will not be imported into the country unless they have a halal food certificate. "Cosmetics, milk packs, biscuits and food items for children will be checked beforehand." The director said that items without proper certification won't be allowed inside the country. "We are launching a mobile app through which people will be able to check through the product bar code if the food item is halal or not," he explained. Boghio revealed that a $300 billion market of halal foods operates worldwide and the authority's aim is to increase imports of these items. Offices of the Halal Food Authority have been opened countrywide and the structure for its first conference has been drafted as well.
