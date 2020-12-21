Monday, December 21, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1442
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Awaran operation

Deceased identified as Lance Naik Muhammad Iqbal

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during the exchange of fire with terror suspects at Jatt Bazar in Balochistan’s Awaran Sunday night, according to the military’s media wing.

The deceased has been identified as Lance Naik Muhammad Iqbal.

The army conducted a search/clearance operation “upon receipt of intelligence information regarding the presence of terrorists and their facilitators in Jatt Bazar,” according to the ISPR.

Iqbal was injured in an “intense exchange of fire” with terrorists during the operation. He was shifted to Karachi where he succumbed to his wounds.

Security forces have successfully cleared the entire area of Jatt Bazar.

 
