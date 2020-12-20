Sunday, December 20, 2020  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1442
Pakistan approaches UNSC over UN vehicle attack by India

The attack happened Friday

Posted: Dec 20, 2020
Posted: Dec 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
UN vehicle attack by India on LOC

Pakistan has written to the UN and its security council after Indian forces fired at a UN vehicle from across the Line of Control, the foreign office said Sunday.

The ISPR said Friday that there were two UN military observers in the vehicle, which was travelling to the Polas village in the Chirikot Sector to meet affectees of past Indian attacks.

The foreign office said in a statement that Pakistan has asked for a transparent investigation, and called the attack deliberate.

Pakistan had credible information that the RSS-BJP government was planning an attack to divert attention from its domestic issues, it said.

