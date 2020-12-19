Over 4,000 chicks, hens killed in Hyderabad poultry farm fire

Over 4,000 chicks and hens were killed after a fire broke out at a poultry farm in Hyderabad’s Tando Jam Saturday afternoon.

The farm is located in the outskirts of the Noor Muhammad Shoro village.

According to the residents, immediately after the blaze erupted, the factory called the municipal party’s office for fire trucks but none came for help.

While waiting for help, the fire engulfed the entire farm reducing everything in it to ash. It was doused by people living in the area three hours later.

“We have suffered a loss of over Rs1.5 million from the fire,” the factory’s owner, Dildar Shah said.

Reports state the fire started because of small pieces of coal that were lit to keep the hens warm.