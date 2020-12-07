OPTP sealed in Karachi’s Boat Basin for violating COVID-19 SOPs

OPTP was sealed on Sunday night in Karachi’s Boat Basin for violating coronavirus SOPS set by the government.

The Civil Lines assistant commissioner sealed the restaurant on the orders of District South Deputy Commissioner Arshad Sodho.

The restaurant did not close on time (10pm) and also violated other SOPs set for restaurants.

A number of other restaurants have also been sealed for violating COVID-19 SOPs over the past few weeks.

Pakistan has been hit by the second wave of coronavirus, compelling the authorities to shut down educational institutions across the country and announce new restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

In Sindh, markets and business are allowed to open from 6am to 6pm but must be closed on the weekends. Business centres, indoor gyms, indoor sports facilities, shrines and cinemas and theatres have been shut indefinitely.

The provincial government has also banned indoor weddings and only outdoor weddings with a maximum of 200 guests are allowed. Food at ceremonies is to be distributed in packed boxes instead of buffets.