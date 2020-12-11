Friday, December 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Opposition won’t be scared by Sheikh Rasheed’s threats: Sharjeel Memon

Says the PDM won't back down from its demands

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Opposition won’t be scared by Sheikh Rasheed’s threats: Sharjeel Memon

PPP leader Sharjeel Memon has said that the opposition would not be scared by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed’s threats.

Rasheed issued veiled threats soon after his appointment as the interior minister, Memon said on SAMAA TV show Sawal Friday night.

Rasheed replaced Ijaz Shah as the interior minister in a cabinet reshuffle. He addressed a press conference but did not answer clearly whether he was appointed to “tackle” the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Memon was asked on the show if the PPP and the opposition had any apprehensions over Rasheed’s appointment. He said that it was the government’s decision and they had no issue with it.

He, however, said the PDM would not back down from sending the government packing because of Rasheed’s threats.

