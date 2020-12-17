Opposition members requisition Senate session to discuss GB elections, NAB

Thirty-four opposition members have requisitioned the Senate session to discuss NAB inquiries and results of the Gilgit-Baltistan elections among other matters.



On November 26, Senate Deputy Chairman Salim Mandviwalla submitted a privilege motion against National Accountability Bureau chairperson among others.

NAB has violated our rights, he said, adding that the government is using the bureau as a tool to victimise political rivals.

The opposition members have said that the session will focus on the following five-point agenda:

Privilege motion against NAB officers.

Adopting a resolution against human rights violation by NAB.

Discussing passing a resolution for verification of degrees, domicile certificates, and asset declarations of NAB officials.

Staging a protest against “the government’s unprecedented crackdown on opposition workers and their constitutional rights to protest peacefully”.

Discussing the “massive scale of pre-poll, polling day rigging and result-tampering fraud” in the GB elections.

PPP opposes decision to hold Senate elections in February

The Pakistan Peoples Party has opposed the government’s decision to hold the Senate elections in February 2021, instead of March.

The decision was made by the federal cabinet Tuesday. The Senate election will also be held through a show of hands, instead of a secret ballot, it decided.

Raza Rabbani termed the government’s decision to hold the election in February “unconstitutional”.

“No party has the authority to decide when the Senate election will be held,” Rabbani said while speaking to SAMAA TV.

“The election commission is an independent institution and it has this authority.”