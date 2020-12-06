Operation to find Pattoki children drowned by father continues

An operation continued on Sunday to find the bodies of three children who were thrown into a canal in Pattoki by their father. The bodies of their two siblings were found a day earlier.

The funerals of the first two children have been held.

The man, identified as Ibrahim, was arrested for drowning his children after a fight with his wife on Saturday.

According to the police, Ibrahim got into an argument with his wife Saturday morning after which he left the house with his five children.

The suspect took a rickshaw to Jamber and pushed his children into a canal there. Ibrahim then took the same rickshaw back home. “The driver stopped midway on the way back and secretly informed Rescue 1122 and the police about the incident,” a police officer said.

“The bodies of a two-year-old and a four-year-old child have been found and shifted to the DHQ Hospital,” a police officer said, adding that rescuers are searching for a five-year-old boy and seven and three-year-old girls.

A case has been registered and Ibrahim is in custody.