One killed, two injured in Khipro explosion

A 20-year-old man was killed and two women injured after a bomb exploded in Khipro on Monday, the police said.

“The man had found the explosive while he was out with his friends,” a police officer said. “He didn’t know what it was and brought it home with him.”

When Krishan Kohli reached home, the bomb blasted. He passed away on spot. The victim’s mother and 13-year-old sister were injured. They have been moved to the THQ Hospital.

Sanghar’s senior superintendent of police said that investigations regarding the explosive material and where the victim got it from are under way.