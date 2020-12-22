Tuesday, December 22, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

One killed, two injured in Khipro explosion

Victim brought explosives home

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
One killed, two injured in Khipro explosion

Photo: File

Listen
A 20-year-old man was killed and two women injured after a bomb exploded in Khipro on Monday, the police said. "The man had found the explosive while he was out with his friends," a police officer said. "He didn't know what it was and brought it home with him." When Krishan Kohli reached home, the bomb blasted. He passed away on spot. The victim's mother and 13-year-old sister were injured. They have been moved to the THQ Hospital. Sanghar's senior superintendent of police said that investigations regarding the explosive material and where the victim got it from are under way.
FaceBook WhatsApp
explosion khipro

A 20-year-old man was killed and two women injured after a bomb exploded in Khipro on Monday, the police said.

“The man had found the explosive while he was out with his friends,” a police officer said. “He didn’t know what it was and brought it home with him.”

When Krishan Kohli reached home, the bomb blasted. He passed away on spot. The victim’s mother and 13-year-old sister were injured. They have been moved to the THQ Hospital.

Sanghar’s senior superintendent of police said that investigations regarding the explosive material and where the victim got it from are under way.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
khipro explosion, one killed in khipro explosion, sanghar ssp
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Senior journalist Tariq Mahmood dies in Islamabad
Senior journalist Tariq Mahmood dies in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.