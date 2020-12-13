Sunday, December 13, 2020  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Okara groom killed in car crash while returning home

Bride, three others injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

A man, on the way back home from his wedding, was killed after his car overturned near Chorasta Mian Khan in Okara on Saturday.

According to rescue officials, the accident took place because of speeding. Ghulam Mustafa passed away on the spot. The bride, to other women and the driver were injured and was immediately taken to a hospital.

Mustafa’s family was coming back home from his nikkah at a nearby mosque in the area. The body has been returned to his family for funeral rites.

