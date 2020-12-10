Thursday, December 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Oil tankers association threatens countrywide strike on Dec 16

Protest is against government order restricting tankers' movement

Posted: Dec 10, 2020
Posted: Dec 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Photo: File

The All Pakistan Oil Tankers Association has said that it will hold a countrywide strike against a government order on tankers’ movement.

The Rawalpindi district administration in its order has restricted tankers’ movement to eight hours, from 10pm to 6am, to reduce traffic jams and accidents.

The tankers association in a letter to the petroleum secretary said that it is not possible to supply oil to all petrol pumps in the city within eight hours. It asked for the federal government to intervene and resolve the issue.

The association said that they would hold a countrywide strike on Dec 16 if the issue isn’t resolved.

The All Pakistan Oil Tankers Association
 
