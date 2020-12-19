Saturday, December 19, 2020  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Ogra rejects petrol crisis report, says did its job

Officials said they did everything against OMCs under the law

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Ogra rejects petrol crisis report, says did its job

People stand in a queue in Karachi May 1 as the government has reduced petrol prices in Pakistan for May on the recommendation of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority during the lockdown. Photo; Online

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has rejected the inquiry commission report on the petrol crisis and are preparing a response. It has been accused of turning a blind eye to the petrol crisis in June, and not properly fining oil companies for breaking the rules.

In a meeting chaired by acting chairperson Noorul Haque, officials called the allegations made by the commission untrue. They said that the oil companies were fined as much as the law allowed them.

“Ogra cannot remain silent to these accusations,” said an Ogra official. “We will respond to the inquiry report.”

What does the Petrol Inquiry Commission report say?   

A 15-member Inquiry Commission submitted a 163-page report on the petrol crisis that took place in June. The commission noted that the industry broke many rules and regulations which went unchecked by Ogra.

Therefore, the commission has recommended departmental proceedings against OGRA officials and asked for the regulatory body to be dissolved within six months.

The commission noted that the petroleum division banned oil imports in March, when international prices were declining. Pakistani consumers were denied any benefit from cheaper petrol.

The commission largely held Ogra accountable for the crisis. It said that Ogra symbolically fined oil marketing companies for not lifting stocks from refineries according to the rules. The OMCs dried up their stocks as the people struggled to buy fuel. Crowded petrol pumps were seen where petrol was available amid the first Covid-19 wave.

The commission also took the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) to task. It accused it of “apathy, incompetence flavoured with malpractices, and disregard to laws/rules.”

The report has also criticized the role of OMCs, especially Byco.

FaceBook WhatsApp
inquiry commission OGRA oil petrol
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Explosion in Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
Explosion in Rawalpindi’s Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.