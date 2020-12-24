OGDCL discovers gas and oil reserves in Kohat and Hangu

The Oil and Gas Development Company has announced that two gas reserves have been discovered in Kohat and Hangu, which will produce 5.7 million cubic feet of gas per day.

The reserves in Hangu will produce 4.1 million cubic feet of gas per day while the newly discovered reservoir in Kohat will provide 1.6 million cubic feet of gas per day.

The gas from the new reserves will be added to the system for the next three months.

Both reserves will also produce 44 barrels of crude oil per day.

OGDCL bourse price increased by Rs0.79 to Rs105.16 and over 1.3 million stocks were traded by the time of filing of this story on Thursday.