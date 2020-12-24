Thursday, December 24, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

OGDCL discovers gas and oil reserves in Kohat and Hangu

The reserves will produce 5.7 MMSCFD gas

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDCL discovers gas and oil reserves in Kohat and Hangu

The Oil and Gas Development Company has announced that two gas reserves have been discovered in Kohat and Hangu, which will produce 5.7 million cubic feet of gas per day.

The reserves in Hangu will produce 4.1 million cubic feet of gas per day while the newly discovered reservoir in Kohat will provide 1.6 million cubic feet of gas per day.

The gas from the new reserves will be added to the system for the next three months.

Both reserves will also produce 44 barrels of crude oil per day.

OGDCL bourse price increased by Rs0.79 to Rs105.16 and over 1.3 million stocks were traded by the time of filing of this story on Thursday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Gas ogdcl oil
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
bitcoin price in pakistan, where to buy bitcoin in pakistan, bitcoin in pakistan legal, local bitcoin pakistan, buy digital currency, 1 bitcoin price in pakistan, bitcoin account create in pakistan, cryptocurrency rate in pakistan, cryptocurrency in pakistan latest news, cryptocurrency in pakistan legal, what is cryptocurrency in urdu, cryptocurrency in pakistan 2020, cryptocurrency mining in pakistan, cryptocurrency legal in pakistan 2020
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.