Tuesday, December 29, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm

Traffic plan will be released soon

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm

Photo: File - SAMAA TV

Restaurants and business centres in Karachi will close at 5pm on December 31 to limit the New Year’s Eve traffic jams, a notification said Tuesday.

Commissioner Karachi Navid Sheikh chaired a meeting today and finalised the security plan.

Security will be deployed at public places, recreational spots, main highways and at the sea view. Aerial firing, display of weapons and one-wheeling has been banned, and action will be taken against violators. Section 144 will be imposed to stop aerial firing.

A plan will be released to regulate traffic around the seaview.

FaceBook WhatsApp
nye Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
nye, pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel, claims former JUI leader
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel, claims former JUI leader
10 killed, 25 injured in New Karachi factory explosion
10 killed, 25 injured in New Karachi factory explosion
Karachi to see rain in January: Met department
Karachi to see rain in January: Met department
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.