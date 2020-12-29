NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm

Restaurants and business centres in Karachi will close at 5pm on December 31 to limit the New Year’s Eve traffic jams, a notification said Tuesday.

Commissioner Karachi Navid Sheikh chaired a meeting today and finalised the security plan.

Security will be deployed at public places, recreational spots, main highways and at the sea view. Aerial firing, display of weapons and one-wheeling has been banned, and action will be taken against violators. Section 144 will be imposed to stop aerial firing.

A plan will be released to regulate traffic around the seaview.