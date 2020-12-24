Thursday, December 24, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Notices issued on Naeem Bokhari’s PTV appointment

He was appointed on November 23

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Notices issued on Naeem Bokhari’s PTV appointment

Photo: File

Listen
The Islamabad High Court has issued notices to the federal government in the petition challenging the appointment of PTV Chairperson Naeem Bokhari. A reply has been summoned in two weeks. Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked what's illegal about his appointment notification. The petitioner's lawyer said that the appointment violates the guidelines set by the Supreme Court. The vacancy was not advertised, he said, adding that Bokhari doesn't meet the age retirement too. He is older than 65 years old and can't be appointed on this post, the lawyer added. The court has asked the attorney general to weigh in on the matter and give his advice. On November 23, Bokhari was appointed PTV chairperson and independent director of the Pakistan Television Corporation Board. Bokhari is a lawyer and has also hosted television shows. He is a PTI member and has represented the party in several cases in the past.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Islamabad High Court has issued notices to the federal government in the petition challenging the appointment of PTV Chairperson Naeem Bokhari. A reply has been summoned in two weeks.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked what’s illegal about his appointment notification.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that the appointment violates the guidelines set by the Supreme Court.

The vacancy was not advertised, he said, adding that Bokhari doesn’t meet the age retirement too. He is older than 65 years old and can’t be appointed on this post, the lawyer added.

The court has asked the attorney general to weigh in on the matter and give his advice.

On November 23, Bokhari was appointed PTV chairperson and independent director of the Pakistan Television Corporation Board.

Bokhari is a lawyer and has also hosted television shows. He is a PTI member and has represented the party in several cases in the past.

 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
naeem bokhari appointment case, naeem bokhari appointment, PTV chairperson appointment
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.