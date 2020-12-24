Notices issued on Naeem Bokhari’s PTV appointment

The Islamabad High Court has issued notices to the federal government in the petition challenging the appointment of PTV Chairperson Naeem Bokhari. A reply has been summoned in two weeks.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked what’s illegal about his appointment notification.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that the appointment violates the guidelines set by the Supreme Court.

The vacancy was not advertised, he said, adding that Bokhari doesn’t meet the age retirement too. He is older than 65 years old and can’t be appointed on this post, the lawyer added.

The court has asked the attorney general to weigh in on the matter and give his advice.

On November 23, Bokhari was appointed PTV chairperson and independent director of the Pakistan Television Corporation Board.

Bokhari is a lawyer and has also hosted television shows. He is a PTI member and has represented the party in several cases in the past.