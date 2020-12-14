No parking on Islamabad service roads, rules Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has placed a restriction on people parking their cars on service roads in Islamabad.

The chief commission has been instructed to implement the court orders.

All malls will be closed if they don’t make separate parking areas, said Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed while hearing the case on Monday.

There should be public toilets after every kilometre and no U-turns on the Islamabad Expressway, he added.

The court was hearing a petition on pollution caused by the factories located in I-9. The top judge touched on a number of issues such as car parking, pedestrian bridges, and illegal construction near Margalla Hills.

The acting Islamabad mayor appeared in the court too. The top judge asked him what does he do at work all day. “Are you not interested in the city anymore?”

He said that he goes to office but he doesn’t have any more. The people know that we don’t have any powers, the acting mayor remarked.