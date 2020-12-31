No Karachi roads to be closed this New Year’s Eve

For the first time in years, the Karachi Traffic Police have decided not to close any roads in the city on New Year’s Eve.

Roads leading to Seaview Beach and other public places will remain open.

Seaview Road will, however, be made one-way from McDonald’s to the Village Restaurant.

Traffic heading to Seaview can exit Edhi Avenue to Do Darya at Khayaban-e-Ittehad.

However, the ban on aerial firing ban stays and violators will be booked for attempted murder. The police have set up a separate helpline for complaints of aerial firing.

Motorcycle racing and drifting has also been banned.

Initially, the city’s administration had said restaurants have to close by 5pm but later that was extended till 8pm.