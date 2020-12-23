No foul play suspected in Karima Baloch’s death: Toronto police

Police in Canada have said that the death of human rights activist Karima Baloch was “non-criminal” and that its investigators didn’t suspect any “foul play”.

On December 21, her family said that the activist was found dead in Toronto. She was last seen in the Bay Street, Queens Quay West area of the city at 3pm on December 20 after which she went missing, the Toronto police had said Monday.

“The Toronto Police Service is aware of heightened community and media interest surrounding a missing person investigation,” the police said in a tweet on Wednesday. “The circumstances have been investigated and officers have determined this to be a non-criminal death and no foul play is suspected.”

The police added that they have also updated the family.

The 37-year-old was living in exile in Toronto and campaigned extensively against disappearances and human rights violations in Balochistan. She was also a critic of the Pakistani government and military.

In 2016, she was named on BBC’s list of 100 inspirational women. At 30, Baloch was the first woman to become the leader of the Balochistan Student Organisation.

She moved to Canada seeking asylum and in 2015 terrorism charges were filed against her. Her family said she had been given death threats.

After the news of her death surfaced, the Balochistan National Movement announced a 40-day mourning period.