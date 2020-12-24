No, Dr Atta-ur-Rahman didn’t claim Karachi has UK’s coronavirus strain

He said viruses generally mutate while spreading in the population

Panic has spread across social media after Dr Atta-ur-Rehman’s interview on SAMAA TV’s Naya Din Thursday with people misinterpreting him as saying the new coronavirus mutatation discovered in the UK has spread to Karachi.

But did Dr Rahman, who is the head of the prime minister’s task-force on science and technology, actually confirm that? Watch for yourself here:

Photo: SAMAA Digital



The scientist had actually said: “There is danger of the strain spreading here."

He had said that at the University of Karachi's genomic centre, his team has been doing research on the coronavirus. "We have found such strains in which there were genetic changes in the spike protein. Some of these are similar to the change seen in the UK’s new strain."

The changes are not, however, located on the same place as the UK variant on the virus' genetic structure. Dow University of Health Sciences provided us 48 samples from patients for this study, said Dr Rahman.

Viruses mutate while spreading in a population, he explained. The mutations are different in different countries. Some are common mutations while some are unique.



After mapping the genetic structure his team found 109 mutations in the genome of the virus circulating here compared to China’s strain.

"There is more than one strain in Karachi and had I announced it earlier as well," Dr Rahman said, adding that he could not, however, say whether mutations are making the virus spread faster.

This is also why we need to close borders, control flights and enforce stricter SOPs, Dr Rahman urged. Closing borders can control aggressive mutations.

Mutations might not make a COVID-19 vaccine ineffective. Generally, vaccines are broad spectrum and it is assumed they can cover structural changes in the virus, the scientist said.

