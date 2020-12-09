Wednesday, December 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Nigerian man arrested in Islamabad for human trafficking

He was pretending to be a UN worker

A Nigerian man has been arrested in Islamabad for masquerading as a UN worker and carrying out human trafficking.

The Federal Investigation Agency said Wednesday that the man had visited the Turkish embassy to apply for visa on a fake passport. The embassy contacted the FIA, after which the agency raided a guest house in the F-8 sector. The FIA seized six UN passports and seven UN identity cards from there.

Afzal Chaudhry, a Pakistani travel agent who was working with him, has also been arrested.

Over 4500 cases of human trafficking reported in 2019: FIA

The FIA registered over 4,500 cases of human trafficking last year and apprehended at least 1,600 human traffickers from across the country, it said in January. Hundreds of Pakistani men leave their homes for Europe every year seeking a better lifestyle and money, but the way they often choose is illegal.

According to the Pakistani law, illegal immigration is punishable by at least five years.

