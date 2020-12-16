NICVD Khairpur staffer dies of COVID-19

A staff member at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease Khairpur, Fahmeeda Ali, has died of COVID-19.

The 32-year-old had been referred for a COVID-19 test to the Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jeelani Institute of Medical Sciences, Gambat on Monday.

News of her death was confirmed on Wednesday by Young Nurses Association Sindh President Aijaz Ali Kaleri.

At least six paramedics in the province have lost their lives to the virus, according to our tally. Forty-six known deaths of doctors have been reported so far in Sindh.

More than 11,000 health workers, including doctors, nurses and paramedics, have been affected by the virus in Pakistan. Around 170 of them have succumbed to the disease.

On Wednesday, Sindh reported a total of 198,482 coronavirus cases and 3,222 deaths. So far 169,385 recoveries have been recorded.

The previous day, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho wrote to the federal government asking for support for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign once the vaccine arrives in the country.