Today’s outlook: New Year’s Eve, Khawaja Asif appears before court

Here are the news stories we are following today (Thursday):

National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser will decide whether to accept the resignations tendered by PML-N MNAs.

Authorized branches of the State Bank of Pakistan and National Bank of Pakistan have extended their banking hours till 9pm today to collect duties and taxes.

Restaurants and business centres in Karachi will close at 8pm on December 31 to limit New Year’s Eve traffic jams.

The Karachi police have set up a helpline for residents to report aerial firing on New Year’s Eve.

PML-N MNA Khawaja Asif will appear before a Lahore accountability court two days after being arrested by NAB. He’s accused of owning assets more than his income.

The federal cabinet is likely to okay the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s call for increasing petrol prices by Rs3.12 per litre.

ICYMI: A historic Hindu temple was set ablaze in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district on Wednesday, residents and the police said. Click here to read the full story.