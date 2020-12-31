Thursday, December 31, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Today’s outlook: New Year’s Eve, Khawaja Asif appears before court

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Dec 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Today’s outlook: New Year’s Eve, Khawaja Asif appears before court

Here are the news stories we are following today (Thursday):

  • National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser will decide whether to accept the resignations tendered by PML-N MNAs.
  • Authorized branches of the State Bank of Pakistan and National Bank of Pakistan have extended their banking hours till 9pm today to collect duties and taxes.
  • Restaurants and business centres in Karachi will close at 8pm on December 31 to limit New Year’s Eve traffic jams.
  • The Karachi police have set up a helpline for residents to report aerial firing on New Year’s Eve.
  • PML-N MNA Khawaja Asif will appear before a Lahore accountability court two days after being arrested by NAB. He’s accused of owning assets more than his income.
  • The federal cabinet is likely to okay the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s call for increasing petrol prices by Rs3.12 per litre.
  • ICYMI: A historic Hindu temple was set ablaze in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district on Wednesday, residents and the police said. Click here to read the full story.

 
