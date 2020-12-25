Friday, December 25, 2020  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

New Karachi factory: Owner calls explosion ‘targeted attack’

Requests high-level inquiry into explosion

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
New Karachi factory: Owner calls explosion 'targeted attack'

The owner of the ice factory in New Karachi where an explosion was reported on Tuesday night has said that the incident was actually a targeted attack. "I have been receiving threats for the past four months," Moeed Qadri said, claiming that a bomb was planted in the factory. On Tuesday, at least 10 people were killed and 30 were injured when the boiler of the factory exploded. Many labourers were stuck under the rubble after the roof of the factory collapsed following the explosion. Three neighbouring factories were damaged too. The police have launched a probe to determine the exact reason behind the blast. The FIR includes sections of murder, negligence and carelessness. The factory owner resides in London with his family. In a video message on Friday, he said that he will be flying back to Pakistan to deal with the case and has requested for a high-level inquiry. There was no boiler installed inside the factory, Qadri said, adding that a leakage of ammonium gas was reported but it couldn't have caused a fire. According to the employees at the factory, there were 50 people working at the factory when the explosion occurred. The bodies and injured were moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. There was chaos at the hospital as relatives and heirs of the factory workers kept looking for their loved ones. ‘Who will bring back our child?’ Mohsin, a factory worker who died in the explosion, was the sole breadwinner of his family. “His family was dependent on his income,” said one of his relatives. “His mobile phone was stolen last night and we were constantly in touch with him. We can tolerate the loss of a mobile phone but who will bring back our child?” The owners have conveniently fled abroad, she remarked, adding that they were never busy when they had to call people to work or assign them new tasks. Mohsin’s father said that the owners made him work a lot. “He used to go the factory on his day off too.” He would always be busy with factory’s work, he added.
