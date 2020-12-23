Wednesday, December 23, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Health

New coronavirus strain might affect young people, children: expert

New strain found in UK

Posted: Dec 23, 2020
Posted: Dec 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
New coronavirus strain might affect young people, children: expert

The new coronavirus strain has the potential to affect the younger population and children, said Dr Javed Akram, Vice Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences, Wednesday.

“I won’t say it’s more dangerous,” Dr Akram told SAMAA TV’s Ali Haider in his programme. “But overall for the community, it is very dangerous.”

The new strain of the virus, which has also been detected in small numbers elsewhere, appears to spread more easily than other types but experts say there is no evidence it is more lethal or resistant to vaccines.

“Its transmission potential is not fifty percent but it’s more than 50 times potent than the virus that we knew as COVID-19,” Dr Akram explained.

Dr Akram said that the authorities in the UK took the right decision and imposed a lockdown in the country. But he added that “it’s a little late” because the UK is one of the busiest destinations in the world.

“Predicting its behaviour is almost impossible. Time will tell how it will behave.”

