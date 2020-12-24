Thursday, December 24, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel, claims former JUI leader

Says it was 'a kind of study tour'

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel, claims former JUI leader

Palestine Foundation of Pakistan shout anti-US and Israeli slogans during a protest against a US peace plan proposal, in Karachi on January 31, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

Maulana Ajmal Qadri, a former Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader, claimed on Thursday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had sent him to Israel to hold talks with Tel Aviv officials.

“It was a kind of study tour,” Qadri told SAMAA TV’s Ali Haider on his show. He said he had met senior officials of the Israeli foreign ministry and cabinet members during his visit.

He, however, didn’t specify the year he visited Israel.

“The people of then foreign ministry wanted to know whether Pakistan could develop relations with Israel or not,” he said, adding that they wanted to know whether any such relationship with Israel would be in Pakistan’s favour.

“Actually, the trade affairs came under discussion the most because Pakistani textiles [brands] are very popular among Israelis,” the cleric said. He said he had told the Israeli officials that Pakistan can’t have any relationship with Israel until Tel Aviv gives Islamabad “assurances” about the fate of Palestine.

According to Qadri, he met the then PM Sharif twice after concluding his visit to Israel and he found him “very passionate” to develop a relationship with the Jewish state.

He, however, believed that Sharif had sent him to Israel after consulting “certain quarters”.

I told the prime minister twice that Pakistan’s parliament should be consulted or a national dialogue be held to take a decision in this regard.

“Mian sahib was very passionate. But the political situation made the affairs go to the background,” he said.

“There were other quarters with whom consultations were held and the decision was taken.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Israel Nawaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Israel Pakistan, Israel Muslim World, Nawaz Sharif Israel
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.