Nawaz owns 1,679 kanals of land, 343,000 shares, court told

He's a proclaimed offender in an allotment case

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

A list of PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif’s assets were presented in a Lahore accountability court on Wednesday in an illegal allotment case against him.

NAB presented details of the former premier’s assets based on information it received from the FBR, SECP, Lahore deputy commissioner, Sheikhupura deputy commissioner, Abbottabad deputy commissioner and Rawalpindi deputy commissioner.

According to this information, Nawaz owns 1,679 Kanals of land in his own name in Sheikhupura and Lahore.

This is broken up into 936 kanals in Mouza Manak, Lahore, 299 kanals in Mouza Badokisani Lahore, 312 kanals in Mouza Sultankay Lahore, 88 kanals in Mouza Ferozwattan in District Sheikhupura, 14 kanals in Mouza Mandiali Ferozwala in District Sheikhupura and 135 Upper Mall Lahore.

He owns 5.82% of Mohammad Bukhsh Textile Mills Limited, 3.59% of the Hudabiya Paper Mills Limited, 10.86% of Hudabiya Engineering Co (Pvt) limited and 0.96% of Ittefaq Textile Mills Limited.

He also has four vehicles in his name – a 2007 Toyota Land Cruiser, a 1973 Mercedes and two tractors.

On November 10, he was declared a proclaimed offender in the case. The court had summoned the complete records of the assets owned by him and his family.

