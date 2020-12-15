Nawabshah hit by 3.5-magnitude earthquake

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake shook Nawabshah and nearby areas Tuesday morning.

Many people came out of their houses and buildings because of the tremors

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre says the epicentre was 72km East from Nawabshah with a depth of 10km.

No casualty has been reported so far.

Two people were killed and over 50 injured after a powerful earthquake struck different parts of Nawabshah on May 9, 2014. Many people were left trapped after the roofs of their houses fell.