Tuesday, December 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

NAB summons six aides of Fazlur Rehman on December 16

JUI-F chief being investigated in an assets case

Posted: Dec 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
NAB summons six aides of Fazlur Rehman on December 16

Photo: AFP

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned six aides of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in an assets case against him.

The aides, who hail from Dera Ismail Khan and Lakki Marwat, has been asked to appear before the bureau’s KP office on December 16.

Rehman, who is also the chief of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, has been accused of owning more assets than his income could account for.

NAB had earlier summoned Rehman in the case. The notice, issued to him on September 22, said that he has accused of “corruption and corrupt practices/accumulation of assets beyond means”.

The inquiry was approved by the NAB chairperson on September 14, days after opposition members launched an anti-government movement.

