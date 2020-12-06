NAB seeks legal action against accusations of custodial deaths

The National Accountability Bureau has said that it will send legal notices to those who have claimed that there have been deaths in its custody, five days after former finance minister Ishaq Dar had claimed that dozens of people have been killed in its custody.

In a statement issued Sunday, NAB said that “no person has died in NAB custody. NAB rejects all such media reports and will issue legal notices to all such persons who levelled baseless allegation upon NAB.”

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar, in an interview with BBC Hard Talk this week, had said, “What’s happening in Pakistan? Where are the human rights? What’s happening in NAB custody? Dozens of people have been killed.”

The NAB statement refuted claims that it forced those in custody to enter into plea bargains. Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla lashed out at NAB last week and in a press conference today, and said that it is harassing his brother, businessman Nadeem Mandviwalla, and forcing former chairman of PIA Aijaz Haroon into entering into a plea bargain in a fake accounts case investigation against several people.

“For the first time, the Senate is under threat,” he said, referring to a similar investigation against him.

Mandviwalla said he has submitted an application before the Senate and senior NAB officials will be summoned before House committees.

NAB refuted the allegations and said that the plea bargain has to be approved by an accountability court and accusing NAB of blackmail is wrong.