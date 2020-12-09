Wednesday, December 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Rs50m plea bargain for former GB governor’s son Shah Salim

NAB arrested him for defrauding the National Bank of Pakistan

Posted: Dec 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Rs50m plea bargain for former GB governor’s son Shah Salim

Photo: File

Shah Salim Khan, the son of the former governor of Gilgit-Baltistan, has entered into a Rs51 million plea bargain with NAB.

He was arrested on November 11 for defrauding the National Bank of Pakistan’s Sost branch of Rs50 million. He has returned the money via two bank drafts.

NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal approved the plea bargain.

Khan is the son of former Gilgit-Baltistan governor Mir Ghazanfar.

NAB said that Khan borrowed Rs50 million from the bank on fake documents as the vice-chairman of a company. He later failed to appear before NAB despite repeated summons, the officials said.

During a Rawalpindi court hearing seeking Khan’s transit remand, his lawyer Usama Khalid said his client’s reputation was being tarnished by wrongfully arresting him in a case registered 10 years ago.

Khan told the court that the borrowed amount was returned to the NBP. He said his arrest ahead of the November 15 GB elections is based on malafide intentions.

gilgit-baltistan NAB
 
