Tuesday, December 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Illegal allotment: Qaim Ali Shah’s bail extended till Jan 13

NAB to file interim reference soon

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Illegal allotment: Qaim Ali Shah’s bail extended till Jan 13

Photo: File

The Sindh High Court extended on Tuesday the interim bail of former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah in the illegal allotment case.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that an interim reference against the PPP leader will be filed soon, adding that another reference on the allotment of land for college has been filed already.

His interim bail has been extended till January 13. The court has also summoned a progress report on the case against him.

The National Accountability Bureau is investigating the ‘illegal’ allotment of the Malir Development Authority land. Shah alleged that the anti-graft watchdog’s allegations against him were a ‘revengeful act’. NAB is currently investigating several important personalities in Sindh.

Refuting allegations of any wrongdoing into the allotment of land in the Malir riverbed, Shah’s lawyer said his client had cancelled the allotment of the land.

