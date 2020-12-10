Thursday, December 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1442
NAB Balochistan recovered Rs450m, filed 19 references this year

Bureau issues performance report

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
NAB Balochistan recovered Rs450m, filed 19 references this year

Photo: Online

NAB Balochistan recovered Rs450 million from people accused of corruption this year and returned it to the national treasury, according to a performance report published by the bureau.

The report revealed that the bureau received 445 complaints, filed 19 references and arrested 17 suspects.

Overall, the anti-corruption body has received 13,575 complaints, filed 337 references, arrested 493 people and recovered Rs6.91 billion. The anti-corruption courts have given verdicts in 213 cases.

Balochistan NAB DG Farmanullah Khan said politicians should cooperate with them in their mission to root out corruption.

Jam Kamal Khan, the provincial chief minister, remarked that the bureau should focus on changing the system.

