Tuesday, December 29, 2020
HOME > News

NAB arrests PML-N’s Khawaja Asif in Islamabad

He is accused of owning assets beyond his means

Posted: Dec 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
NAB arrests PML-N’s Khawaja Asif in Islamabad

PML-N MNA Khawaja Asif. Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The National Accountability Bureau has apprehended Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif in an assets-beyond-means case, a NAB spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

Asif was arrested by a team of NAB officials in Islamabad, according to the spokesperson.

The PML-N leader twice appeared before NAB but failed to satisfy it.

The anti-corruption watchdog had been looking into Asif’s assets, the spokesperson said. The inquiry found them to be exceeding his known sources of income.

He was arrested after NAB issued his warrant for further investigation in the case.

Asif is a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from NA-73 Sialkot-II. He was disqualified by the Islamabad High Court ahead of the 2018 general elections for possessing an Iqama (foreign employment contract).

But the Supreme Court had declared the verdict void and allowed him to contest the election.

He has held key portfolios in the cabinet in the tenure of the PML-N government.

