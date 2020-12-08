Tuesday, December 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Mystery illness causing seizures, pain, leaves hundreds hospitalised in India

Government has sent medical experts to investigate cause

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Mystery illness causing seizures, pain, leaves hundreds hospitalised in India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (C) meets with patients being treated for an unknown disease in Eluru town, Andhra Pradesh, India. Photo: Indian Environmental Protection Agency

Hundreds of people have been treated for mystery illness in a southern Indian town, with one doctor ruling out “mass hysteria” at a time nerves are already frayed because of the coronavirus.

The government rushed medical experts to Eluru in Andhra Pradesh state to investigate the illness, which first appeared Saturday causing seizures, nausea and chronic pain.

Officials said nearly 500 people have been treated–with most swiftly recovering–but the death of a 45-year-old man at the weekend was attributed to the mystery disease.

India is already in grip of coronavirus with the world’s second-highest number of cases–and soon expected to pass 10 million.

“Some people are saying that it is mass hysteria but it is not,” said A.S. Ram, a senior doctor at Eluru government hospital.

He said most victims had suffered genuine symptoms, but “we are unable to diagnose what is causing it”.

Other officials pinpointed a possible role of chemical additives in pesticides, while residents have highlighted a problem with garbage and feral pigs.

They released a report on Monday which said symptoms included “epilepsy for 3-5 minutes, forgetfulness, anxiety, vomiting, headache and back pain.” 

The government has sent doctors from the National Institute of Virology, National Centre for Disease Control and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences have been sent to investigate.

The team was collecting samples of edible oil, rice, blood and urine for analysis.

“Most of the patients are coming in with minor head injuries or a black eye as they collapsed suddenly with the seizure,” Ram said.

“But within one or two hours most of them are fine.”

Police constable Kiran Kumar, who collapsed while on duty Monday, said he had been left “scared” after being semi-conscious for more than two hours.

“My colleagues told me, I shouted something and collapsed. I injured my right shoulder due to falling on the road.”

According to district officials, the illness is not spread person-to-person.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus India
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
mystery illness in India, india mystery illness puts hundreds in hospital,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants 'Go Nawaz Go' at rally
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants ‘Go Nawaz Go’ at rally
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
'Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021'
‘Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021’
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
How many assets does Ishaq Dar really have?
How many assets does Ishaq Dar really have?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.