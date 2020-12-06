Muzaffargarh police arrest five men for marrying off teenager

Police in Muzaffargarh have arrested five men for attempting to marry off a 13-year-old girl in Alipur tehsil, police said in a statement Sunday.

According to an official at Saddar police station, the 13-year-old girl’s brother, identified as Amir, was accused of kidnapping a girl in the area.

A panchayat in the area headed by Maqbool Ahmed had decided to marry off Amir’s sister to the kidnapped girl’s brother, said the SHO.

The police raided the house of girl and arrested five people, including panchayat’s head and groom, before the nikkah.

The mother of the teenage girl was also taken into custody from the spot. An FIR has been lodged against the arrested accused.