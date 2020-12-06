Sunday, December 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Muzaffargarh police arrest five men for marrying off teenager

Her mother was also taken into custody

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Muzaffargarh police arrest five men for marrying off teenager

Photo: Sheraz Bashir

Police in Muzaffargarh have arrested five men for attempting to marry off a 13-year-old girl in Alipur tehsil, police said in a statement Sunday.

According to an official at Saddar police station, the 13-year-old girl’s brother, identified as Amir, was accused of kidnapping a girl in the area.

A panchayat in the area headed by Maqbool Ahmed had decided to marry off Amir’s sister to the kidnapped girl’s brother, said the SHO.

The police raided the house of girl and arrested five people, including panchayat’s head and groom, before the nikkah.

The mother of the teenage girl was also taken into custody from the spot. An FIR has been lodged against the arrested accused.

FaceBook WhatsApp
child marriage Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ishaq dar, ishaq dar assets, ishaq dar meme, bbc hard talk, steven sackur, stephen sackur ishaq dar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
'Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021'
‘Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021’
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.