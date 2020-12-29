Tuesday, December 29, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1442
Muzaffargarh man tortures boys for stealing wheat: police

Shopkeeper arrested, FIR registered

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
A man tortured two boys for allegedly stealing wheat from his shop in Muzaffargarh, the police said on Tuesday.

The suspect’s shop is located in Shah Jamal where he sells multiple food items. On Tuesday, one of his employees told him that two boys in the neighbourhood stole wheat from his shop.

The man tied the boys to a tree with a rope and then beat them up with a belt. According to eyewitnesses, he let the victims go after they paid him Rs35,000.

A video of the torture went viral on social media after which the police took notice. The shopkeeper has been arrested and an FIR has been registered at the Shah Jamal police station.

 
RELATED STORIES

