‘Muhammad Buksh Mahar must appear before NAB by December 21’

The Sindh High Court has told PPP MNA Muhammad Buksh Mahar to appear before NAB by December 21.

NAB has summoned the MNA on December 7 for an inquiry into an illegal allotment of land in Ghotki.

He approached the high court seeking protective bail before his NAB appearance.

His lawyer told the court that the 32-year-old isn’t well and won’t be able to appear before the bureau on the date he has been summoned.

The court has summoned an investigative report on the matter.

NAB has accused the MNA, who was elected from Ghotki’s NA-205, of illegally occupying 2,030 acres of land in Ghotki. He constructed his residence and a farmhouse on the same land in Khangarh taluka while serving as the Sindh sports minister.

He has, however, denied the charge. He claimed that an inquiry has been launched against him on a malafide basis.